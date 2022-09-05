NewsVideos

CBI refutes Sisodia's claim in liquor policy investigation case

On the ongoing controversy over Delhi's excise policy, Manish Sisodia has claimed that the CBI has not found anything against him during the investigation and given him a clean chit. On this, CBI reply has also come stating that Sisodia's claim is misleading.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:22 PM IST
On the ongoing controversy over Delhi's excise policy, Manish Sisodia has claimed that the CBI has not found anything against him during the investigation and given him a clean chit. On this, CBI reply has also come stating that Sisodia's claim is misleading.

