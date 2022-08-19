CBI registers FIR against Manish Sisodia in Liquor policy case

FIR has been registered by CBI in liquor scam. Zee News has the exclusive copy of that FIR. Manish Sisodia's name is there in the FIR as well as many allegations are in this copy. Even at this time ,CBI raid is going on at Manish Sisodia's house.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

