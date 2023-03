videoDetails

CBI remand of Manish Sisodia extended by two days

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

The CBI remand of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was extended by two days. The matter will be heard on March 10 at 2 pm. The CBI told the court that Sisodia was not helping in the investigation.