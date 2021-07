CBSE: 10th, 12th class syllabus divided into 2 parts for 2021-22, exams will be held with reduced syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to rationalize the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 for class 10th and 12th. The board exams for the 2021 batch will be conducted in two phases with 50 per cent syllabus in each session.