Chandni Chowk: Alka Lamba from Congress tries to slap AAP supporter after wrong comments claim

Alka Lamba, a Congress candidate and former AAP MLA, raised her hand in an attempt to slap an AAP worker at the polling station after getting some inaccurate remarks on her son, but he survived. Chandka Chowk MLA Alka Lamba broke up political relations with AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal after disagreements and public controversy. This time she is standing in Delhi elections from Chandni Chowk on Congress ticket.