Chandni Chowk Fire: Fierce fire broke out in Bhagirath Palace Market of Chandni Chowk, Delhi

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

A massive fire has been reported from Delhi's Chandni Chowk Market. The fire incident took place in Bhagirath Palace of Chandni Chowk. Continuous efforts are being made to douse the fire for the past 12 hours.