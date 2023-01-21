हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Chargesheet Against 20 PFI Members in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case
|
Updated:
Jan 21, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
NIA has taken major action in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case of Karnataka. NIA has filed a charge sheet against 20 accused in this case.
×
All Videos
9:18
Wrestlers Protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar ends late night
6:12
Ban on Saraswati Puja in Engineering College of Madhepura
2:2
Fire broke out at Hotel Suncity in Connaught Place, Delhi
7:39
Today PM Modi attend the DGP-IGP Conference
10:11
Wrestlers Protest: Mary Kom head the committee
Trending Videos
9:18
Wrestlers Protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar ends late night
6:12
Ban on Saraswati Puja in Engineering College of Madhepura
2:2
Fire broke out at Hotel Suncity in Connaught Place, Delhi
7:39
Today PM Modi attend the DGP-IGP Conference
10:11
Wrestlers Protest: Mary Kom head the committee
PFI,PFI ban,praveen nettaru murder case,praveen nettaru murder,bjp yuva morcha worker murder,hindi activist murder,praveen nettaru wife,praveen nettaru case,praveen nettaru,praveen nettaru accused arrested,praveen murder case,praveen nettaru case nia,praveen nettar case,praveen nettar,praveen nettaru updates,praveen nettaru bellare,praveen nettaru mother,praveen nettar bjp,praveen nettar news,praveen nettar wife,praveen nettar family,