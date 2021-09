Chargesheet filed in Raj Kundra pornography case

The troubles of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra seem to be increasing. On July 19, Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Kundra in the pornography case, after which the investigation of the case is going on continuously. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet of about 1,500 pages against Raj Kundra in the case.