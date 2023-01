videoDetails

'CHAT GPT' became a hub of anti-Hindu thoughts

| Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

Artificial intelligence like CHAT GPT is becoming a hub of anti-Hindu thoughts. This CHAT GPT is telling jokes on Lord Shriram, Maa Sita, Laxman and Holy Ramayana. When other religions were questioned by this artificial intelligence machine. Then he was told a question that hurt religious sentiments.