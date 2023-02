videoDetails

Chetan Sharma Makes Big Disclosure On Virat Kohli-saurav Ganguly Controversy

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Zee News conducted a sting operation on BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma. During the sting, Chetan Sharma made a big claim on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly controversy. He said, 'There was a clash between the two and the main reason was ego.' Know in detail in this report what Chetan Sharma said.