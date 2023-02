videoDetails

Chetan Sharma Makes Shocking Revelations On Cricket Team In Zee News' Sting Operation

Feb 15, 2023

In Zee News' sting operation, BCCI's Chief Selector Chetan Sharma made many shocking revelations about cricket world. Chetan Sharma made a big claim that, 'Fitness in Cricket team is a fake game'. Many players use injections to show themselves fit. Watch 25 big news of the day in just 5 minutes.