Chetan Sharma's Sting Operation reveals secrets behind politics in cricket

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

After the sting operation of Zee Media, now BCCI can take action against Chetan Sharma. According to BCCI sources, the BCCI has kept its eye on the whole matter and it may soon take action against Chetan Sharma regarding this sting. Let us tell you that Chetan Sharma had made many shocking revelations in Zee News's sting operation Gameover.