NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chetan Sharma's chair is gone, many revelations made in the sting operation

|Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Breaking: Operation GameOver of Zee News has seen a big impact. BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has resigned.

All Videos

BCCI's Vice President Rajeev Shukla says,'No conspiracy is done'
1:49
BCCI's Vice President Rajeev Shukla says,'No conspiracy is done'
Smriti Irani Makes Big statement on IT's Survey on BBC
5:26
Smriti Irani Makes Big statement on IT's Survey on BBC
Shiv Sundaram Das Can Become Interim Chief Selector
12:50
Shiv Sundaram Das Can Become Interim Chief Selector
Operation Game Over: Know List Of Revelations On Team India That Led To Chetan Sharma's Resignation
19:55
Operation Game Over: Know List Of Revelations On Team India That Led To Chetan Sharma's Resignation
Operation GAME OVER: Chetan Sharma Exposes About Players's Ego, Know What He Says
16:10
Operation GAME OVER: Chetan Sharma Exposes About Players's Ego, Know What He Says

Trending Videos

1:49
BCCI's Vice President Rajeev Shukla says,'No conspiracy is done'
5:26
Smriti Irani Makes Big statement on IT's Survey on BBC
12:50
Shiv Sundaram Das Can Become Interim Chief Selector
19:55
Operation Game Over: Know List Of Revelations On Team India That Led To Chetan Sharma's Resignation
16:10
Operation GAME OVER: Chetan Sharma Exposes About Players's Ego, Know What He Says
chetan sharma resigns,Game Over,chetan sharma quits,chetan sharma zee news,Chetan Sharma,game over zee news,game over chetan,game over chetan sharma,chetan sharma sting video,chetan sharma on virat kohli,chetan sharma video,Chetan Sharma news,chetan sharma interview,chetan sharma bcci,chetan sharma bcci selector,bcci selector,bcci selectors name,BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma,chetan sharma cricketer,Zee News,Virat Kohli,Saurav Ganguly,