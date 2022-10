Chhath Puja 2022: BJP accuses Kejriwal of cleaning Yamuna River

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

India is going to witness Chhath Celebrations from Thursday. But before Chhath, Yamuna River condition seems deteriorated. Delhi BJP has made a big allegation against Aam Aadmi Party regarding the white foam in the Yamuna river.