Chhath Puja 2022: NGT's big order regarding Chhath Puja

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

DM has taken a big decision regarding Chhath Puja Celebration at Yamuna Ghat. As per the order, people are prohibited from throwing religious material in Yamuna on the occassion of Chhath Puja.