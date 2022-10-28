हिन्दी
Chhath Puja 2022: NGT's big order regarding Chhath Puja
|
Updated:
Oct 28, 2022, 01:56 PM IST
DM has taken a big decision regarding Chhath Puja Celebration at Yamuna Ghat. As per the order, people are prohibited from throwing religious material in Yamuna on the occassion of Chhath Puja.
