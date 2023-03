videoDetails

Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah reaches at stronghold of Naxalites

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Today CRPF is celebrating its 84th Foundation Day. Amit Shah congratulated CRPF on its 84th anniversary. This foundation day is being celebrated in the stronghold of Naxalites