Chhattisgarh Band today in protest against the Udaipur massacre

A bandh has been called in Chhattisgarh today in protest against the murder of Taylor Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have together called for this bandh. Traders and Bharatiya Janata Party have also supported the bandh.

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
Supreme Court On Nupur Sharma: 'Udaipur' incident because of Nupur?
