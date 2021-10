Chhattisgarh: Blast occurred due to detonator explosion in a stationary train at Raipur Railway Station

At least six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an explosion on Saturday morning at platform number 2 of Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh. The blast took place around 6:30 am and happened after detonator box set fell on the floor in a special CRPF train at the railway station.