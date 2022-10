Chhattisgarh: Mob beats sadhu's on suspicion of child theft in Bhilai

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

A video of sadhus being brutally beaten up in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai has surfaced, where a mob thrashed the sadhus on suspicion of child theft. When the police team reached this place to save the sadhus, the mob attacked them too.