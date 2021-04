Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 22 soldiers martyred in the Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh

22 soldiers of the security forces have been martyred in the Naxalite attack in Sukma-Bijapur from Chhattisgarh. 9 Naxalites have also been killed in this encounter. Watch Sunday Special to know the top story of the day.