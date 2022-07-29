Chicken party under Gandhi statue?

The Center has targeted the sit-in protest of the suspended MPs of the opposition. Prahlad Joshi said that eating chicken in the name of dharna is an insult to great personalities. It is alleged that during the dharna, chicken was eaten under the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

The Center has targeted the sit-in protest of the suspended MPs of the opposition. Prahlad Joshi said that eating chicken in the name of dharna is an insult to great personalities. It is alleged that during the dharna, chicken was eaten under the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.