NewsVideos

Chicken party under Gandhi statue?

The Center has targeted the sit-in protest of the suspended MPs of the opposition. Prahlad Joshi said that eating chicken in the name of dharna is an insult to great personalities. It is alleged that during the dharna, chicken was eaten under the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
The Center has targeted the sit-in protest of the suspended MPs of the opposition. Prahlad Joshi said that eating chicken in the name of dharna is an insult to great personalities. It is alleged that during the dharna, chicken was eaten under the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

All Videos

America Vs China Over Taiwan
8:20
America Vs China Over Taiwan
Desh Superfast: 4 luxury cars missing from Arpita Mukherjee's house
13:34
Desh Superfast: 4 luxury cars missing from Arpita Mukherjee's house
MP Navneet Rana has received threats for speaking in the Umesh Kolhe murder case
2:57
MP Navneet Rana has received threats for speaking in the Umesh Kolhe murder case
Action on Congress leaders in defamation case
11:56
Action on Congress leaders in defamation case
Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal
3:19
Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Trending Videos

8:20
America Vs China Over Taiwan
13:34
Desh Superfast: 4 luxury cars missing from Arpita Mukherjee's house
2:57
MP Navneet Rana has received threats for speaking in the Umesh Kolhe murder case
11:56
Action on Congress leaders in defamation case
3:19
Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gandhi Statue Chicken Controversy,chicken party under gandhi statue,congress chicken party,suspended mp,congress mp suspended,MPs suspended,Congress MPs suspended,Rajya Sabha MPs suspended,19 rajya sabha mps suspended,suspended,rajyasabha mp suspended,congress mps suspended from lok sabha,congress mp suspended from lok sabha,rajya sabha mp suspend,four congress mps suspended,Suspended MPs,12 MPs suspended,aap mp suspended,Suspended TMC MP,Prahlad Joshi,Hindi,