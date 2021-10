Chidambaram's statement on the Congress party caused a ruckus

The front has started opening against the Gandhi family in the Congress party. In fact, Congress veterans were angry with the way of the Gandhi family, but in the latest developments, the tweet of senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram has increased the ruckus. In such a situation, with Manish Tewari and Kapil Sibal coming out in the open and giving statements, has the possibility of splitting the Congress increased?