'Chief Minister Yogi' bluntly targeted Congress and Left parties in Tripura

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Tripura today. Where he has fiercely targeted the Congress and the Left parties. During this, CM Yogi also enumerated the development works done by the central government.