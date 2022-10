China Communist Party Meet: Xi Jinping to become party president for the third time

Oct 16, 2022

Before the coronation of the President of China, the Communist Party has made full preparations to support him. The meeting of the ruling Congress Communist Party of China has begun. Senior officials of the Chinese government will be appointed during the meeting. Along with this, Jinping's record third term as president will be approved.