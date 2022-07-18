China is working on 'Formula of Hypnotism', will directly attack the enemy's mind

Amidst the ongoing standoff on the border in eastern Ladakh, the 16th round of military-level talks between India and China is taking place..)) Just a day before the talks, Chinese President Jinping visited Xinjiang ... and here in Galwan The commander who was injured during the clash in 2020 was awarded the Hero Regimental Commander.. Questions are being raised that what is the intention behind Galvan's honoring Zero just before the talks?..

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

Amidst the ongoing standoff on the border in eastern Ladakh, the 16th round of military-level talks between India and China is taking place..)) Just a day before the talks, Chinese President Jinping visited Xinjiang ... and here in Galwan The commander who was injured during the clash in 2020 was awarded the Hero Regimental Commander.. Questions are being raised that what is the intention behind Galvan's honoring Zero just before the talks?..