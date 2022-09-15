Chittorgarh district hospital accused of alleged negligence in eye treatment of one and a half year old girl

In Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, a father has accused his one and a half year old girl of negligence in eye treatment. After which the family created a ruckus outside the hospital. The hospital has denied any negligence.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

