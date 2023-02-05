NewsVideos
videoDetails

CISF's big action at Delhi Airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 50 lakh at Delhi's international airport on Sunday.

