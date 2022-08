Clear the way for China to attack Taiwan! America's move increased difficulties

Big news is coming out in the midst of China-Taiwan tension. America's aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan has returned to Japan. This is good news for China, but Taiwan's tension may increase. About Channel:

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Big news is coming out in the midst of China-Taiwan tension. America's aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan has returned to Japan. This is good news for China, but Taiwan's tension may increase. About Channel: