Cloud Burst: At least 15 killed in Amarnath incident

At least 15 people died due to a cloudburst near Amarnath cave. Let us tell you that the relief and rescue operations continued throughout the night.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 08:42 AM IST

At least 15 people died due to a cloudburst near Amarnath cave. Let us tell you that the relief and rescue operations continued throughout the night.