Cloudburst near Amarnath cave, rescue operations underway

A major accident has happened due to cloudburst, about 2 km from the Amarnath cave. So far at least 2 people have died in this accident. However, official confirmation of death is awaited. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out rapidly in the area.

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
