CLP meet at Ashok Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

| Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

After the announcement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to contest for the post of Congress President, the party has called a meeting of the Legislature Party in Jaipur on Sunday. This meeting has been called at a time when there is talk that in the event of Gehlot becoming the national president of Congress, there may be a change of leadership in Rajasthan.