Rajneeti: Saints Protest Against 'Ban' on Durga Puja In Mathura

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

Amid the Navratri festivities across India, a controversy has erupted in Mathura as saints protest against the administration for not allowing Durga Puja. Despite no court order or stay, the administration has blocked the celebrations, leading to outrage among local saints. A saint has even written a letter to Yogi Adityanath in blood, demanding justice. This report delves into the details of the ongoing issue.