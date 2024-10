videoDetails

DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

In Kanpur, wholesale medicine traders were found with fake medicines worth lakhs. Shockingly, the counterfeit drugs are made using materials like chalk. To ensure you’re getting real medicine, always check for a QR code on medicines costing more than ₹100. This code provides details like the drug’s name, brand, manufacturing date, and license number, helping you verify its authenticity.