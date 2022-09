CM Ashok Gehlot's advisor Babulal Nagar threatened the public from the stage

Babu Lal Nagar, advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is in controversy these days. In a public program, Babu Lal Nagar gave instructions from the stage in a threatening tone. Watch this report

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

