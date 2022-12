videoDetails

CM Ashok Gehlot's big action on the leak of teacher recruitment exam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot has taken a big action after the teacher recruitment exam conducted by RPSC was leaked. The paper which was to be held on Saturday has been canceled. Watch this video for more details.