CM Bhagwant Mann to tie knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur tomorrow

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will once again tie the knot on 7th July. Bhagwant Mann will marry Dr. Gurpreet Kaur. Let us tell you that in 2015, Bhagwant Mann got divorced from Inderjit Kaur.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

