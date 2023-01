videoDetails

CM Kejriwal announced, compensation of 10 lakhs to Anjali's family. Delhi Kanjhawala Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his stand where he has announced a compensation of 10 lakhs to the victim Anjali's family. CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and wrote, “CM Kejriwal spoke to the victim's mother. Will get justice for the daughter.