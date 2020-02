CM Kejriwal seeks strict action against any AAP leader involved in Delhi riots

CM Kejriwal announces compensation for riot-affected victims. The kin of those who lost their lives will get Rs 10 lakh, in case of a minor victim Rs 5 lakh, Rs 20,000 for those injured, Rs 3 lakh for orphans, Rs 25,000 for rickshaws that were burnt. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh for homes that were burned and compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh for loss of shop in the riots.