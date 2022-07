CM Kejriwal to attend Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding ceremony

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will once again tie the knot on 7th July. Bhagwant Mann will marry Dr. Gurpreet Kaur. CM Kejriwal will also attend the wedding ceremony.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

