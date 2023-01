videoDetails

CM Shivraj Addresses 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan In Indore,says, 'madhya Pradesh Is No-1 In Cleanliness'

| Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

On the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan was organized in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. During this, Vision 2047 was discussed. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the programme and said, "MP is number 1 in cleanliness".