CM Yogi Adityanath reached Delhi to discuss Ayodhya-Kashi with PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The purpose of this meeting was to bring development in Ayodhya-Kashi.