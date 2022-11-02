NewsVideos

CM Yogi demoted CO accused of taking bribe and made a soldier

|Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
Yogi government’s crackdown on corruption, bribe-taking circle officer (CO) was demoted to constable.

