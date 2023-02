videoDetails

CM Yogi remembered Kesari Nath Tripathi in the assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Kesharinath Tripathi was paid tribute by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the second day of the budget session in Uttar Pradesh Legislature. CM Yogi said that the departure of Kesrinath Tripathi is a big loss for UP politics as well as for Indian politics.