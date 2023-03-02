हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Elections
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Elections
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Elections
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
CM Yogi Roars once again in UP Vidhan Sabha
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 02, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was once again seen launching scathing attack on Opposition in UP Assembly. He said, 'If you nurture Shakuni, it will be annihilated'.
×
All Videos
2:10
Election Results 2023: PM Modi to visit BJP Headquarter at 7 pm today
India will be the cheapest 5G market, says Bill Gates
12:54
Maharashtra Bypolls Results: After 28 years in its bastion Kasba Peth, a crushing defeat for BJP, victory for Congress
9:57
North East Election 2023: Kiren Rijiju comments on BJP's spectacular performance in trends
6:39
North East Elections: Congress Spokesperson Makes Huge Remark on BJP
Trending Videos
2:10
Election Results 2023: PM Modi to visit BJP Headquarter at 7 pm today
India will be the cheapest 5G market, says Bill Gates
12:54
Maharashtra Bypolls Results: After 28 years in its bastion Kasba Peth, a crushing defeat for BJP, victory for Congress
9:57
North East Election 2023: Kiren Rijiju comments on BJP's spectacular performance in trends
6:39
North East Elections: Congress Spokesperson Makes Huge Remark on BJP
cm yogi speech,cm yogi speech in vidhan sabha,cm yogi speech today,cm yogi speech latest,Yogi,yogi speech,yogi speech in vidhan sabha,yogi speech today,yogi speech in vidhan sabha today,yogi speech in lok sabha,yogi best speech in vidhan sabha,yogi speech vidhan sabha 2023,yogi speech vidhan sabha,vidhan sabha speech,vidhan sabha speech up,Umesh Pal,umesh pal prayagraj news,umesh pal cctv footage,yogi on atiq ahmad,yogi on akhilesh yadav,Zee News,