NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi Roars once again in UP Vidhan Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was once again seen launching scathing attack on Opposition in UP Assembly. He said, 'If you nurture Shakuni, it will be annihilated'.

All Videos

Election Results 2023: PM Modi to visit BJP Headquarter at 7 pm today
2:10
Election Results 2023: PM Modi to visit BJP Headquarter at 7 pm today
India will be the cheapest 5G market, says Bill Gates
India will be the cheapest 5G market, says Bill Gates
Maharashtra Bypolls Results: After 28 years in its bastion Kasba Peth, a crushing defeat for BJP, victory for Congress
12:54
Maharashtra Bypolls Results: After 28 years in its bastion Kasba Peth, a crushing defeat for BJP, victory for Congress
North East Election 2023: Kiren Rijiju comments on BJP's spectacular performance in trends
9:57
North East Election 2023: Kiren Rijiju comments on BJP's spectacular performance in trends
North East Elections: Congress Spokesperson Makes Huge Remark on BJP
6:39
North East Elections: Congress Spokesperson Makes Huge Remark on BJP

Trending Videos

2:10
Election Results 2023: PM Modi to visit BJP Headquarter at 7 pm today
India will be the cheapest 5G market, says Bill Gates
12:54
Maharashtra Bypolls Results: After 28 years in its bastion Kasba Peth, a crushing defeat for BJP, victory for Congress
9:57
North East Election 2023: Kiren Rijiju comments on BJP's spectacular performance in trends
6:39
North East Elections: Congress Spokesperson Makes Huge Remark on BJP
cm yogi speech,cm yogi speech in vidhan sabha,cm yogi speech today,cm yogi speech latest,Yogi,yogi speech,yogi speech in vidhan sabha,yogi speech today,yogi speech in vidhan sabha today,yogi speech in lok sabha,yogi best speech in vidhan sabha,yogi speech vidhan sabha 2023,yogi speech vidhan sabha,vidhan sabha speech,vidhan sabha speech up,Umesh Pal,umesh pal prayagraj news,umesh pal cctv footage,yogi on atiq ahmad,yogi on akhilesh yadav,Zee News,