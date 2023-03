videoDetails

CM Yogi targets Akhilesh Yadav, says 'they were shaking hands'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Yogi Adityanath said that only yesterday the photo of the conspirator there had gone viral. In this picture, Akhilesh Yadav is shaking hands with the accused. If you talk about caste, didn't Umesh Pal have caste in Prayagraj?