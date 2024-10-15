Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2806864https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/bahraich-violence-update-why-up-on-high-alert-2806864.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bahraich Violence Update: Why UP on High Alert?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In the Bahraich case, the SHO and the concerned outpost in-charge have been suspended... Today CM Yogi will meet the family of Ram Gopal Mishra who was killed in the violence... Along with this, he has given instructions to take strict action against the miscreants. After the violence in Bahraich, the police administration in UP is completely on alert... In Bareilly too, the SP City conducted a flag march on a motorcycle in sensitive areas. In view of the dispute during Muharram, the SP City visited the narrow lanes of the old city, areas like Shyamganj, Azamnagar, Kalibari, and Katra Chand Ka. Till late night, he inspected with the police force so that appropriate steps could be taken in time to prevent any untoward incident...

All Videos

Astrology Today: What are the remedies for your zodiac sign today?
Play Icon07:55
Astrology Today: What are the remedies for your zodiac sign today?
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
Play Icon01:17
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
Play Icon06:17
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
Play Icon01:46
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
Play Icon13:31
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?

Trending Videos

Astrology Today: What are the remedies for your zodiac sign today?
play icon7:55
Astrology Today: What are the remedies for your zodiac sign today?
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
play icon1:17
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
play icon6:17
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
play icon1:46
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
play icon13:31
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK