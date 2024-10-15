videoDetails

Bahraich Violence Update: Why UP on High Alert?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 09:02 AM IST

In the Bahraich case, the SHO and the concerned outpost in-charge have been suspended... Today CM Yogi will meet the family of Ram Gopal Mishra who was killed in the violence... Along with this, he has given instructions to take strict action against the miscreants. After the violence in Bahraich, the police administration in UP is completely on alert... In Bareilly too, the SP City conducted a flag march on a motorcycle in sensitive areas. In view of the dispute during Muharram, the SP City visited the narrow lanes of the old city, areas like Shyamganj, Azamnagar, Kalibari, and Katra Chand Ka. Till late night, he inspected with the police force so that appropriate steps could be taken in time to prevent any untoward incident...