Baba Siddique Murder Update: Who is Aman Sahu?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Baba Siddique Murder Update: After the Baba Siddique murder case, Chhattisgarh police is on alert mode... There is a suspicion that Aman Sahu has a connection with Lawrence Gang.. Now Raipur police is interrogating Aman Sahu by preparing a list of 25 questions. This convoy belongs to the same gangster Aman Sahu... who is suspected to have a connection with Baba Siddique murder case... It was a high profile case, so Raipur police picked up Aman Sahu from Giridih jail in Jharkhand at midnight... and brought him to Raipur...

