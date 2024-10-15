videoDetails

Baba Siddique Murder Update: Who is Aman Sahu?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

Baba Siddique Murder Update: After the Baba Siddique murder case, Chhattisgarh police is on alert mode... There is a suspicion that Aman Sahu has a connection with Lawrence Gang.. Now Raipur police is interrogating Aman Sahu by preparing a list of 25 questions. This convoy belongs to the same gangster Aman Sahu... who is suspected to have a connection with Baba Siddique murder case... It was a high profile case, so Raipur police picked up Aman Sahu from Giridih jail in Jharkhand at midnight... and brought him to Raipur...