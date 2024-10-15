Advertisement
Pakistan News: Police arrest PTI activists ahead of protest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
SCO conference is going to be held in Pakistan today and tomorrow, in which the Foreign Minister will participate from India's side... Meanwhile, 200 workers of Imran Khan's party have been arrested in Pakistan. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will participate from India's side in the SCO meeting, he will attend the welcome dinner hosted by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to welcome the SCO member countries... The Foreign Minister will stay in Pakistan for less than 24 hours...

