CNG Price Rises In Delhi, 95 Rupees Increases on One Kg

|Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
CNG prices are increasing in Delhi from today. The increasing rates of CNG will be implemented. There is an increase of 95th paise on one kg of CNG.

