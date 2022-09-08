'Coincidence' or 'Experiment': Debate on vandalisation of Hanuman idol in Lucknow by a Muslim Youth

Lord Hanuman's idol was vandalized in Lucknow. Accused Taufeeq in a state of intoxication ransacked the temple. On this incident, Spokesperson of Akhara Parishad, Mahant Naval Kishore Das said that it was all pre-planned.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

